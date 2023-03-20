Apply now: Evaluation of DW Akademie's program "International Media Studies"

DW Akademie is calling for bids for the evaluation of its global program to provide training for media professionals that meets international standards and is completed in partner countries in order to strengthen the graduates' ability to connect with the domestic job market.

Please find further details in the call for proposals (download section).

The program is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Interested and qualified persons are kindly requested to send in their proposals. Evaluation proposals should be submitted in electronic form only to Laura Moore (laura.moore@dw.com), cc’ing Andrea Gellert (andrea.gellert@dw.com) and Anja Weber (anja.weber@dw.com).

Deadline for submission of proposals is April 23, 2023.

Contractors will be selected by April 28, 2023.

The evaluation will start on July 3, 2023. The evaluation report has to be finalized by mid-December 2023.

