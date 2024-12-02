A father’s accidental pod becomes a surprising kids’ podcasting success story in Denmark

There are a lot of voices out there touting the benefits of podcasting for younger children, 12 and under. The reasons range from podcasting helping focus a child’s attention, teaching them active listening, presenting educational content in a fun format so kids will learn without even knowing it, and even that it gets kids away from screens, at least for those listening to audio-only formats.

But Simon Lund Larsen, the 47-year-old creator and producer of Denmark’s top podcast for kids, didn’t have any of that in mind when he launched his show in 2019. He just liked making up stories with his two kids about people they’d see around town. The stories were so good, in fact, that people in his life encouraged him to get them out to the public somehow. As Simon had a background in sound design and a love for audio, he chose podcasting and Verdens Pinligste Far (The World’s Most Embarrassing Father) was born, with little fanfare and even fewer expectations. But a few months ago the show, which recounts the exploits of a, yes, very embarrassing father and the eye-rolls of his two children, reached 1,500,000 downloads and will likely hit the two million mark early next year.

Simon, a project manager at The LEGO Group, lives in Vejle, a town on Denmark’s Jutland peninsula about an hour south of Aarhus. He does everything for the show himself – writing scripts, voicing, editing, etc. A real one-man band. And he appears to have struck a nerve in Denmark, where he’s one of a handful of quality children’s podcasts in the country that have become spaces for families to listen to and enjoy content together. His show of “silly stories” aimed at the five- to ten-year-old set provides entertainment but also has had a real-world impact on children’s lives.

DW Akademie: How did the idea for producing The World’s Most Embarrassing Father come to you?

Simon Lund Larsen: That’s an interesting story, because it actually happened as a result of something kind of politically incorrect. When I used to sit with my kids waiting for something at a cafe or a bus stop, we would point out people walking by and tell stories about them. We’d say things like “wouldn't it be fun if that guy bumped into that other guy and then he dropped everything he was carrying or he slipped in a banana peel” and things like that. The politically incorrect part of is, I suppose that you're not supposed to tell stories about people you don’t know! One of the recurring characters was a guy who was clumsy and always bumping into other people. So the kids will say, oh yeah, he's the clumsy guy. And then we would sort of riff on the idea.

So there was no real plan to create a podcast?

No. I mean, we'd made up stories through the years and built a whole universe of characters. But actually, it never crossed my mind to do anything with them. Then my wife mentioned the stories to friends and some family members, and they said I should publish the stories in a book. I thought that sounded like a lot of work and I’m a terrible speller to boot. Then my wife suggested that I should publish them as a podcast. I agreed and spent six, eight months on writing and then rewriting the very first episode.

And it’s a solo endeavor?

In the beginning, because there are two kids who are part of the stories, my kids used to voice them. But now my son is 19 so it’s hard to play him off as a 12-year-old. Now I do the writing, the voicing, the editing and social media stuff. It's a one-man band in the purest sense, right?

The stories are about a father and his two kids who get in various situations where the father embarrasses his offspring.

Yes, I basically tell the same story over and over again, just in different settings. Sometimes the thing that they’re doing is prompted by their dad, and sometimes it's the kids who are prompting their dad to do something. But the thing is, the dad always goes completely overboard and ruins everything. He just goes full bulldozer into everything without any kind of filter.

It’s evidently a scenario that appeals to a lot of kids. Why do you think it grabs their attention when kids of that age are not known for having very long attention spans?

Sometimes I’m hired to give lectures on storytelling in primary schools. One teacher said to me once that she thinks the reason the stories work is because they’re always about something that the kids can “see out of their own window”. I thought that was just such a nice sentence because that's exactly what it is. It's not about space aliens or dragons. It's about going to a school play or to soccer practice. It's something that, at least in Denmark, every kid knows about and instantly understands.

The World’s Most Embarrassing Father cover tile

It’s counterintuitive, but it’s the familiar that the kids like?

It also has this one plus one equals three quality. Something kids know about plus something unexpected. The unexpected part is that in these stories the dad is the idiot, the one messing everything up. In Danish children's literature, it's always the kids who are messing up. In my stories, the kids have to excuse their dad's behavior. So it's taking things that the kids have in their everyday lives and just twisting it around a bit.

I believe you were expecting this to be a small project for family and friends. What happened to make it blow up like it did?

A once-in-a-lifetime thing happened: Covid. Everyone was at home, and every parent was searching for entertainment. At some point, the kids had watched everything on Netflix and YouTube. Really, I could see it in my listener statistics, this hockey stick effect around spring 2020. I think it grew by 500% in that year in listener numbers. After that, the word-of-mouth aspect took off. At the end of every episode I did a call to action encouraging people to tell everyone about it, and tell their teachers about it, because at that point I knew that a lot of teachers were using it as a fun way of learning storytelling in classes.

Now you’ve just recently started a subscription model on Spotify. How is that going?

Because the episodes are evergreen, listening to an episode that’s four years old is just fine. It's still just as good. So my current experiment is to have between two and three of the newest episodes be free and if you like them and subscribe you can listen to the entire back catalog as many times as you like. Some have signed up, not as many as I've hoped, but enough that now all my expenses are being covered. But it's nowhere near enough to allow me to quit my day job. Not even close.

And you don’t have advertisers or sponsors?

I used to as part of the partnership I had with my hosting service. They were pushing hard for me to run dynamic ads, saying the kids don’t mind since they’re used to it from YouTube. But I found I couldn't control what ads were actually put in front of my show, only the category. So even if I said no to certain categories, sometimes ads would pop up for, say, a true crime podcast that was really dark. It didn't feel right.

I read that your podcast has become a family listening experience for many in your audience. How did that come about?

When I ask kids to contact me in my calls to action, I want the parents to be involved. So I always say that if they want to contact me they should have a grown-up help write the message. That has turned out to be a win-win because I'm talking directly with the parents, and I can ask them how they liked the podcast. Also, I strongly dislike kid’s entertainment that’s just stupid and super noisy. I as a parent never wanted to be in the room when the kids are watching or listening to that. In my shows, I include comments that are also directed toward parents. The kids don’t understand them, but their parents find them funny. A lot of parents have written saying that's the reason they listen with the kids, they like the humor aimed at them as well.

Is there an educational aspect to the show?

I’m actually aiming for it to be as un-educational as possible! Kids are really good at picking up when you do these edutainment things. Kids hate those stories because it's like going back to school suddenly when they just want to be entertained.

In this age of the screen, people might think that children would find audio formats boring. But that doesn’t seem to be the case with your show.

I know a lot of kids are listening when they come home from either kindergarten or school and they might listen to one or two of the stories to unwind, almost like grown-ups coming home from a long day at work. Or many listen before going to bed. If I can fill out that space in kids’ lives, I want to continue doing it. It's not just silly stories about a dad sliding around on a banana peel, the show is useful for something that actually makes sense.

The interview was edited for length and clarity.